If there’s one thing that gives us the motivation to handle any goddamn situation that god has to throw our way is through music. There’s some kind of peace and solace in music that makes us feel better immediately. Earlier today, Asim Azhar released his collaboration with a16-year-old internet sensation Arshman Naeem for ‘Jo Tu Na Mila X Habibi’ and it’s the most beautiful rendition that we didn’t know we needed so badly. Scroll below to watch the video.

3 days ago, Asim teased his collaboration with Naeem on his Instagram with a caption that read, “You guys asked for it.. it’s coming 🙌🏽♥️” Ever since the mashup was announced, fans on the photo-sharing site were going gaga over the announcement and were waiting for this rendition with bated breath.

Finally today, Asim Azhar released ‘Jo Tu Na Mila X Habibi’ in collaboration with Arshman Naeem and made a beautiful announcement on his Instagram.

Take a look at the announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Isn’t it the most beautiful thing on the internet today? We bet.

Listen to Asim Azhar and Arshman Naeem’s ‘Jo Tu Na Mila X Habibi’ mashup here:

The rawness in Arshman’s voice will literally give you goosebumps at places. Reacting to the video, a user on YouTube commented, “Literally got goosebumps when he started singing.” Another user commented, “What a lovely combo of incredible voices, Arshman more power to you champ.” A third user commented, “So happy to see you supporting this talented kid! Hats off to you Asim!”

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity praised and supported Arsh on Instagram, in the past B Praak also reacted to one of his videos where he sang his song.

What are your thoughts on Asim Azhar’s mashup with Arshman Naeem for ‘Jo Tu Na Mila X Habibi’? Tell us in the comments below.

