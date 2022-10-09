Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Hindi) is finding good footfalls amongst select audiences. While the original south version is doing roaring business, the Hindi version too is coming on its own. The Mani Ratnam-directed film is continuing to be fair on a day-to-day basis, and the second Saturday was no different with 1.50 crores* coming in.

The good part is that after an off day in the form of the second Friday when the collections went below the 1 crore mark, PS-1 is back in the ‘crore’ game now, which means Sunday would be much better and then weekdays stable. Had this Saturday’s growth not come, then the second weekend would have been barely passable and then one couldn’t have hoped for much during the weekdays.

Now at least Ponniyin Selvan 1 can be expected to maintain some sort of hold and bring in 40-50 lakhs on a daily basis from Monday onwards.

So far, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has collected 16.50 crores* and those associated with it would be hoping that it does as much business as it can on Sunday to come close to the 19 crores mark. It would be tough though since it’s a near three-hour-long movie, which means night shows would be impacted big time. Hence, whatever best collections come in would be till the late evening shows, and hence a major jump over Saturday can’t be expected.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

