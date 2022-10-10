In its second weekend at theatres, Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Hindi) managed a bit more numbers and in the process reached 18.65 crores*. The film has done well to go past the 18 crores mark in 10 days after opening at 1.85 crores, which means the first day average is pretty much been maintained on a daily basis.

That said, the numbers stay on to be fair and it’s some sort of relief since so many films in the past have failed. In that aspect a movie like Ponniyin Selvan 1, with Karthi and Jayam Ravi in principal roles along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the only pan-India face with Vikram in a special appearance (at least for this part) and Trisha as another reasonably known face has managed to collect at least this much. Moreover, it isn’t as if the reviews were unanimously appreciative either, and as a matter of fact at one point in time it even looked that the film would be a non-starter.

In that aspect, Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Hindi) is now on track to hit the 20 crores mark before the close of second week and then add a few more for the next 10 odd days till Ram Setu and Thank God arrive. This kind of run should be good enough to eventually earn this Mani Ratnam film a lifetime of 25 crores, which won’t be a bad total at all.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

