Everything is not what it seems and this phrase is more than true when it comes to the entertainment world. In a recent chat, actress Radhika Apte got can about the dark side of Bollywood and how the PR teams at times make up rumours to grab news and limelight. In case you’re wondering what specific incident she was talking about, in her case, it was dating rumours between her and Tusshar Kapoor.

During the promotions of Shor In The City, rumours surfaced about Radhika’s dating life. It suggested that not only was she playing Tusshar’s wife in the film but there was something going on between them off the cameras too. The rumours only got stronger when Ekta Kapoor made a controversial statement about Radhika during Tusshar during their appearance on Koffee With Karan. She had joked about the actor having bad taste in women while calling Ms Apte a ‘horsey’ beautiful,’

While the actress denied even being close friends with Tusshar, she recently confirmed that it was a publicity tactic. In a recent chat, Radhika Apte told Mashable India, “I had gone to London to study contemporary dance. Saibo became a huge hit so they called me back for promotions. Then they only spread some link-up rumours about me and Tusshar. It obviously wasn’t true. I didn’t know (about the promotion tactic). Initially, I was very entertained, because I got an article that I was apparently in Goa celebrating Valentine’s Day with Tusshar Kapoor, and I was studying for my exams in London.”

Continuing further, Radhika Apte recalled how the film brought her popularity and a number of offers but she couldn’t completely utilise it. She said, “I couldn’t cash in on the film’s success. I got a very big film offer. I signed it, it was a very big film and it was a very nice role and it did become a huge hit. But I was supposed to go on a backpacking trip. I was due to be back on Aug 7 and the shoot was supposed to start on Oct 15. So I said I will lose weight even if I put on a little because I want to go and have fun. I came back and I had put on 3-4 kilos, and I would have lost it. The director told me that I was too fat, too big, and they kicked me out of the film.”

Shor In The City was directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and produced by Tusshar’s sister Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. Besides Radhika Apte and Tusshat Kapoor, the film also starred Sendhil Ramamurthy, Pitobash Tripathy, Preeti Desai and many more.

