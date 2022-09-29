Ekta Kapoor and her mom Shobha Kapoor are in big trouble. As per reports coming in, the mother-daughter duo have been served arrest warrants by a Bihar court owing to the content of their 2018 erotic comedy-drama ‘XXX’. Ever since its release, the show has been in the news and an FIR had been filed against its makers for alleging an insult to the national emblem, Hindu gods and army personnel in it.

As per the latest reports, the arrest warrant has been issued against the duo was issued at a court in Bihar’s Begusarai district. Read on to know more details about it.

As per recent reports, an arrest warrant has been issued against producer-director Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for their web series ‘XXX’ at a court in Bihar’s Begusarai district. News agency PTI reported that the arrest warrants were issued against the mother-daughter duo on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in the web series.

For the unversed, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s erotic comedy-drama ‘XXX’ comprise 11 episodes divided over 2 seasons (6 in season 1 and 5 in the second). Each of these episodes features a different story revolving around different aspects of s*xual relationships. While the first season came out in 2018, the second premiered in January 2020.

The arrest warrants against the duo were issued by judge Vikas Kumar based on a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar. Kumar – who is an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai, said in his complaint in 2020, that the web series had several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife.

His advocate Hrishikesh Pathak told PTI that summons had been issued and the court asked Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor to appear before it in connection with the matter.

