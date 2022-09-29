Born on 27th January, 1993, Shehnaaz Gill is among the popular names in the Indian television industry that needs to introduction. She began her career as a model in 2015, being featured in a music video titled – ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’. Later in 2017, she was seen in a Punjabi movie as an actress named – ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’ which garnered her immense love locally.

But it was Bigg Boss 13 that changed everything for Shehnaaz. Aired in 2019, she entered the house as a contestant after which her tales and moments with Sidharth Shukla got famous and liked nationally. While Sidharth went ahead to win the show, Shehnaaz sealed the 2nd runner-up position. This duo was so much liked and appreciated by the nationwide audiences that they were given the term, ‘Sidnaaz’.

But unfortunately, the chapter of ‘Sidnaaz’ wasn’t meant to last forever as the country mourned over the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla on September 2nd, 2021. Today, Shehnaaz Gill is a popular name on social media, where one can see her being a part of some great projects happening nationally.

Let’s see what expert celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji has to say about Shehnaaz’s future.

A Bright Future Ahead for Shehnaaz Gill

“Shehnaaz Gill has already gone through some tough drills in her life, especially after she lost Sidharth Shukla at a young age. His death has simultaneously made her both weak and strong, transforming her into a practical individual. Though being an Aquarius by birth, she continues to possess fun-loving, happy, and great sense of humour characteristics that can be seen in her latest videos”, says Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

“Shehnaaz continues to be a sensitive person where she trusts her loved and close ones blindly without any second thoughts. But things are not the same for her anymore. With Sidharth’s death, she somewhere has lost a key part of her life that will remain so till eternity”, adds Guruji.

Indication of No-More Relationships for Shehnaaz Gill

With his precise celestial reading, Pandit ji predicts, “As of now, she hasn’t moved on from the past incident as a result of which, she’s not looking for any love angle in her life. She’s probably not going to get into any relationship. In fact, Shehnaaz’s Rahu indicates that there is no other love relationship in her life, opening the scope for directly marrying someone.

Her family and friends mean the world to Shehnaaz where lies her true power. With time, she will continue to gain more followers, ultimately becoming a role model for all the young and passionate actresses”.

