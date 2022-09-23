Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill is no less than an internet sensation. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media trends every now and then, thanks to her army. Shehnaaz aka Sana rose to fame with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss and is on roll as she’s all set to make her Bollywood debut. The Bigg Boss 13 fame is all set to step into Hindi films with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Time and again we have seen Sana expressing her gratitude toward Dabangg Khan for helping her at every step of her life.

Apart from her work, the diva often takes social media by storm whenever she posts some stunning photos and videos of herself flaunting her chic side.

This morning, Shehnaaz Gill surprised her fans with a new video and we must say our head is spinning! Well, not literally! Taking to her Instagram, Sana shared a clip where she looks chic in a rose gold backless dress. The diva looks stunning as she opts for a sequined short dress which has embellished work on the front and a little on the back too.

Shehnaaz Gill looks P.H.A.T as she pairs her look with light make-up accentuating her eyes with winger eyeliner and pink lips. Keeping contouring on point, she sets screens on fire with her attitude. Sana tied her half-hair in high-pony while letting them down in waves. In accessories, she picked pearl drop stud earrings. She rounded off her look with silver heels while twirling her way into our hearts. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill captioned the video, “how is your morning going?” Commenting on her video her fans couldn’t help but call her Barbie doll, princess, soni kudi and whatnot.

Well, we think she has totally nailed it. What are your thoughts on her look, do let us know?

