It has been decades when once Tinseltown was filled with gossips and rumours about the triangle love story- Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bhaduri. Well, Rekha has never shied away from talking about her love for Amitabh Bachchan and has always shared those incidents. However, on the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan got married to Jaya, and soon enough the gossips died down.

Even though Amitabh and Jaya always stayed silent on the matter, Rekha often shares incident of her epic love saga with AB. In one such interview, Rekha had opened up about how she saw Jaya getting hurt watching intimate scenes between her and Amitabh. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 film, Muqaddar Ka Sikander had some love scenes, and in an interview with Stardust, Rekha had shared that she had seen Jaya Bachchan crying watching those scenes. Talking about the incident, she had said, “Once, I was looking at the whole (Bachchan) family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row and he (Amitabh) and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face.”

It was one of the last collaborations between Rekha and Amitabh until Yash Chopra brought the trio back for the 1981 film Silsila, which was one epic Bollywood drama. However, in the same interview, Rekha had further added, “A week later, everybody in the industry was telling me that he has made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me.”

There were many rumours that Jaya and Rekha had drifted apart after Rekha’s alleged affair with Amitabh Bachchan hit the headlines. However, before, the two divas had a beautiful relationship.

Well, now it seems everything is good in the hood. What are your thoughts about this epic love triangle? Let us know in the comments!

