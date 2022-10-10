Gul Panag has been a part of showbiz for over 2 decades and has seen it all! In a rare scenario, the actress is opening up about Bollywood members ‘not having a spine.’ She goes on to praise Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu while talking about the possibility of both actresses entering politics someday. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Kangana is a true fan of the PM Narendra Modi led government. She often welcomes each and every decision by the leading party and creates awareness via her social media. The actress has also recently expressed her wish to contest elections from Mathura. Taapsee, on the other hand, has never minced with her words and speaks her heart out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gul Panag in a conversation with ETimes said, “I see Kangana definitely being in active politics. I see Taapsee perhaps doing the same. I am not seeing any guys with spunk of late. But hopefully they will find their spine sometime. But these two women have a spine. I don’t agree with everything that Kangana says. I disagree with a lot of what she says, but the woman has a spine. She has a lot of spunk. Taapsee has it too and I won’t be surprised if those two end up in active politics a little later on. Perhaps even Siddharth might get there.”

While Gul Panag is all praises for Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu, one cannot miss out on her disappointment over other Bollywood stars. Well, we cannot help but agree with the actresses as leading members of B’Town are often tight-lipped on controversial matters.

On the other hand, Gul Panag has had a political career of her own. She joined Aam Aadmi Party a few years back and even contested the general assembly elections from Chandigarh in 2014. However, she lost the seat to Kirron Kher.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: KRK To Review Brahmastra & Expose The Box Office Controversy, Says “Kangana Ranaut Said Karan Johar Is Giving Fake Collections…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram