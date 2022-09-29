Every Koffee With Karan 7 episode has been headline-grabbing. From spilling secrets about their love lives to some juicy details about their professional lives, Karan Johar surely made every episode fun. In the latest episode, Karan had to face a bunch of questions and accusations about him and his show – including his obsession with Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu’s absence from KWK.

The season’s finale episode saw Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM and Danish Sait visit the show as its jury. While there, they were also asked to pick winners in different categories and ask KJo a bunch of questions.

During the latest Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Kusha Kapila asked Karan Johar, “Is there a sort of vetting process that you do (to get celebs on the show)?” To this, the show’s host answered, “It’s 12 episodes, and you have to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee, I will request and ask her to come on the show when we can work out an exciting combination, and if she declines, I’ll be sad.”

Previously, during an Instagram live with Stutee Ghosh of Fever 104, Taapsee Pannu had said that her s*x life wasn’t interesting enough for her to get a Koffee With Karan invite. While adding how surprised she was at how ‘a show has become a validation’ she added, “it is just a chat show hosted by Karan Johar,” – implying that her non-participation shouldn’t be a matter of concern.

The actress – on her absence from it, had said, “I have a boring life, what will you ask me? Which linkups, which relationships? All exciting part of my life is out in open. But that’s not exciting enough to be spoken on that kind of show. It can be spoken about on a news talent show.”

Karan Johar just wrapped the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. This season featured celebrity guests including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani among others.

