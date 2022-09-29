Indian Idol 13 is unfortunately making noise over all the wrong reasons just like last season. The show is again accused of being scripted and netizens are demanding a boycott over it. Recently, Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar were all cordial during an episode which was released amid their war of words and made netizens speculate if it was all a publicity stunt. Now, Rito Raba’s elimination has left the netizens furious.

Indian Idol 13 has finally narrowed down on its Top 15 contestants after auditions all across the country. Audience from Arunachal Pradesh was proud when Rito Raba made it to the show but unfortunately did not make the cut in the latest eliminations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But netizens feel otherwise and have been accusing Indian Idol 13 of being scripted. Many have been dragged Neha Kakkar’s singing skills and her romance with husband Rohanpreet Singh, and are saying that they want to see something authentic.

Rito Raba fans all across the country have taken to Twitter and are expressing their disappointment over his elimination from Indian Idol 13.

A viewer wrote, “He is not eliminated because he doesn’t need auto tune. When the judge is an autotune queen what u can expect.”

Another tweeted, “Nowadays nothing is real , In the name of reality shows ( Indian Idol , Saregama and many many more ) there are just looting the audiences and just to gain more viewership ’TRP’ It’s really sad to know our brother RITO RIBA got eliminated in Top 14 #BoycottIndianIdol”

A netizen reacted, “#boycottindianidol Eliminating fresh voices like Rito Riba…Is this seriously a reality show? They didn’t even allowed him to sing a Hindi song. And yes plz stop this NEHU-ROHU cringe drama”

“Rito said it himself and y’all (Indian Idol l) proved him right! Bara scam hai bhai. Yaha sirf paisa hi chalta hai. Shame on those people behind this act. Rito has already proven himself that he can be an artist. But him not getting into the top 15, scam… #BoycottIndianIdol,” an Indian Idol critic wrote.

Do you think Rito Raba deserved to stay in Indian Idol 13?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: “Shehnaaz Gill Has Not Moved On From Sidharth Shukla, Will Not Get Into Any Love Relationship In Her Life”: Astrological Predictions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram