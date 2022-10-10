Ranveer Singh has been grabbing all the eyeballs over his latest appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend. The actor has been appointed as the brand ambassador for India and has been sharing glimpses of his interaction with Trae Young, Shaq and others. He’s back to the bay and is now making noise over his swanky ride. Scroll below for all the details.

Not only is Ranveer a terrific actor, but his energetic attitude has made everyone fall in love with him. The charm was undeniable even at NBA All-Star Weekend where fans abroad mobbed him for pictures. He also performed to his songs like Khalibali and Gallan Goodiyan with NBA players.

After the crazy weekend, Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai yesterday. He opted for a casual look as he wore an NBA-endorsed t-shirt and paired it with printed blue denim. His neon yellow shoes, white sunglasses and blue hat made it an edgy appearance.

But what caught attention was Ranveer Singh driving back home in his luxurious Aston Martin Rapide S. The car is priced starting at 3.29 crores in the showroom. What’s also to be noticed is the actor customizing it with a classy powder blue colour. The number plate is quite unique and has got the netizens talking with ‘6969’ on it.

A netizen joked, “The number plate though”

Another wrote, “Car number kisine observe kiya”

A comment read, “Aston Martin Raptide In Skyblue🔥 The Number Plate Tho😂😂😂🔥”

“HOT WIFE, Beautiful car. This man Got both,” another joked.

“when you see the 69,” another joked.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is directed by Karan Johar and also stars Alia Bhatt. He also has Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty coming up.

