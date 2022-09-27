Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is going great guns at the box office. After enjoying the full benefit of the National Cinema last Friday, the magnum opus has managed to pull off good numbers during its third weekend and even on the third Monday. The overall collection now stands at 251 crores*. Keep reading to know more about the worldwide collections.

There has been confusion about the collection of all languages and the Hindi version. To inform our box office enthusiasts, the film has made 231.34 crores* nett from the Hindi version alone in India. All languages total is 251 crores*. If the overall collection is taken into consideration, the magnum opus has already gone past the 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. However, the Hindi version alone is yet to hit that mark.

As of now, Brahmastra’s gross India collection stands at 272.98 crores (Hindi) and 106 crores gross overseas. If we combine both, the film currently is at 378.98 crores gross globally and has a bit of distance to be covered before entering into the 400 crore club. In a meantime, it has crossed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Kick (377 crores) and Shah Rukh Khan‘s Happy New Year (385 crores) is the next target.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji recently revealed that apart from its blockbuster tracks such as ‘Kesariya’, ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ and ‘Deva Deva’, there are other music tracks which are yet to be released. Ayan took to Instagram to share the news that other tracks, which were not featured in the movie will be now released. He also shared why they were not unveiled before.

We hope the full album gets released very soon!

