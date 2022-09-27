Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha is just 3 days away from its release and trade experts are expecting it to be a big money spinner at the box office. The power-packed trailer and ground-level promotions have managed to create a spark, but is it attracting numbers? Let’s find it out through advance booking for day 1.

Hrithik is making a big screen comeback after 3 years. He was last seen in an action entertainer War, which released in 2019. The film was a big success and had made over 300 crores in India alone. So, HR coming from a box office biggie and playing his darkest ever role has got the audience excited. Also, as Saif is known for creating magic in face-off films, there’s a curiosity among viewers.

Speaking about the day 1 advance booking, Vikram Vedha has accumulated 72 lakhs gross so far across the country. The numbers seem to be stuck and growing at a slower than expected pace. The bookings were made open on Saturday and after the initial decent start, the film is yet to hit the 1 crore mark, which is not good.

Vikram Vedha has 3 more days to go and it needs to pick up some serious pace. Let’s see how much distance it covers in the remaining days.

Meanwhile, helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film is scheduled to release on 30th September. A few days back, it was learnt that the film will be Hrithik Roshan‘s biggest ever release by surpassing the screen count of War, which was 4000 in India.

