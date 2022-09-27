The supreme court of India has given a big relief to Shah Rukh Khan in his 5-year-long controversy. Yes, we are talking about the chaotic situation that was triggered during Raees’ promotions, resulting in one casualty and injuries to several people. The situation was so tense that it got a criminal case filed against the Bollywood superstar. Keep reading to know more details.

For the unversed, on 23rd January 2017, Shah Rukh was travelling by August Kranti Express and when he took a halt at Vadodara railway station, the situation went out of hand as a huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of King Khan. Due to this, a local politician named Farheed Khan Pathan died a tragic death at a railway station and the reason behind the same was said to be a heart attack. Several others got injured too.

Following this, a criminal case was filed against Shah Rukh Khan which got dismissed by Gujarat high court this year in April. Against this decision, Congress leader Jitendra Solanki’s lawyer appealed to the supreme court to revive the criminal case against Raees actor. However, the supreme court refused to do so.

“What was the fault of this man (Shah Rukh Khan)? Just because he is a celebrity, it doesn’t mean he has no rights,” the bench of SC stated while supporting the decision of the Gujarat high court. “If somebody travels by train, there is no personal guarantee. A celebrity has equal rights like every other citizen of the country. He (Khan) is a celebrity but that doesn’t mean he can control everyone else. Let us focus on more important subjects that deserve attention and time of this court,” the bench added.

What do you think about the supreme court’s decision on Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees controversy? Let us know through comments.

