Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is the IT couple of Bollywood. One of the most sought-after couples in Tinseltown, SRK and Gauri are parents to their three lovely kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. SRK is a family man, and by heart, he is a romantic. Did you know when Gauri left for Mumbai, SRK had come after her only with Rs 400 to find her? Well, read on to get to the scoop.

Gauri has been SRK’s childhood sweetheart, and their love story has been quite a filmy one! In many instances, SRK has talked profusely about their love story, and this time he shared something that we never knew!

In a candid conversation with David Letterman on the show My Next Guest, when the host asked, “Tell me about, a girl you fell in love with and she leaves. She goes to Mumbai. What you know is that she likes to swim. So your idea is, we’ll start going to the beach.”

To this, Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious response. He had said, “I landed in Mumbai. I started looking for her, and I didn’t know that there’s not one beach. There’s several beaches in Mumbai. Then we sat in a cab, so I said I have 400 rupees can you take us to all the beaches and as soon as the money runs out on the meter just drop us off.”

Going further, Shah Rukh Khan added, “Then my friends rebelled. They got very disturbed and they said ‘This is it. Your love story is over.’ They didn’t give…they were hungry. They have no place to stay. And as I was leaving and I heard a voice. Then, umm I just ran down to that beach and sure enough in 150 frames, there was Gauri was coming…. no that didn’t happen. But she was there and she came to and said, ‘What are you doing here’?”

Listening to the whole story, the audience and David broke into laughter. Well, it sure did leave us in splits as well. Shah Rukh Khan has always been the most hilarious and sarcastic human being of all time!

