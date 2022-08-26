Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan has been entertaining us all for the past 30+ years. From the TV industry to ruling the big screens, SRK has an ‘army’ of fans worldwide. Not just an actor but SRK also aces in being one hell of an amazing human being too and we are truly proud to say he is an Indian.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh never fails to speak what’s on his mind, not just that, he also makes sure to be vocal about his love for his country India. One such video of his was where he gave a kicka*s reply over to a journalist who asked about his stance on his name once again resurfaced on the internet.

Advertisement

Talking about the old video, it was during an interview in the India Today Conclave back in 2009, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked for his reaction if his name was changed to Shekhar Radha Krishna, and would his current life has anything different from the change in name? To this Shah Rukh replied by saying that it won’t make any difference. The actor claimed that throughout his career there has never been a moment where he has been made aware of his religion in India and that even if they call him by any name he would still smell as sweet.

Explaining it in detail Shah Rukh Khan said, “I don’t think there would be any difference (if he had a different name). I have never been made aware through my profession, or otherwise, about my religion in this wonderful country. I find it really strange when I hear this also. I think artists have this tendency to transcend divisions. I think art and artists have that tendency since you don’t really consider who is from what community, from what sect, you just like it/them or you don’t. I would still smell as sweet whatever name you call me by,”

Check out the interview:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK VIBE (@_srkvibe)

Along with this Shah Rukh Khan was also asked if cinema played any role in religion, to which the Chennai Express actor said, “I think spirituality is a private thing. It has to come from within. For me, acting is spiritual. It will be fantastic if we can do it through cinema. But if I do it through cinema, my spirituality may not work for you. It will stop being universal. But it is a good thought. The only thing is that the film won’t be a hit.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: After Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay Is Called ‘Hindophobic’ By ‘Boycott Gang’ For Showing “Sadhus As Criminals” (Via Twitter)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram