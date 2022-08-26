Bollywood is currently going through a rough time with netizens boycotting every release from Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. This is a massive blow to the Indian Box Office with netizens expanding the trend to #HinduphobicBollywood all over social media platforms now, and its next victim is Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay

While this was not scary enough for the film industry, netizens have now started digging deep and bringing up movies and have started boycotting them. A group termed the Anti-Bollywood factions on Twitter have gone deep into the social media platform to bring out old controversial comments from actors to support their boycott act. While doing so netizens also brought up names from the 70s, 80, and 90s.

Recently netizens had taken over the Twitter platform to trend boycotting the ’70s classic Sholay. The movie starring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra were the latest targets of this Anti-Bollywood faction on Twitter and the film was termed as a Hinduphobic movie.

According to the tweets by Netizens, the reason why Sholay was termed as an Hinduphobic was because of the placement of characters. A tweet on the social media platform pointed out that the movie’s character Rahim Chacha who is an imam in the village is a spiritual and lovely guy. On the other hand, a pic from Kader Khan’s Suhaag was also dragged in this in which two sadhus were shown playing ‘criminals’.

Check out the Twitter post and netizen tweets below:

#Hinduphobic_Bollywood hinduphobia had already started in the 1970s era. Pic1 Sholay written by Javed Akhtar. Pic2 Suhaag written by Kader Khan primarily. Both were huge box office success. The subtle symbolism played a role in building massive mistrust towards all Sadhus.Sad!😞 pic.twitter.com/BQJ4ZQx06z — BrijKinkari (@indiash1) May 20, 2020

From sholay to patallok

A soft corner to a community

No problem

But why some liberals want to giving shame on us by ourself

What kind of propaganda they want to establish

Every single web or movie

Has something about it#PatalLok #Hinduphobic_Bollywood #Anushka @imVkohli — Adv Mukesh (@AdvMukesh4) May 20, 2020

#Hinduphobic_Bollywood Salim Javed ne Sholay film se hi yeh slow poison dena shuru kar diya — gautami tripathy (@gautamitripathy) May 20, 2020

@GemsOfBollywood another 1970s hinduphobic display. Sadhus shown as thugs and Imaam Sahab as the most pious guy in the village. Both were multi-starrer blockbusters featuring biggest names of Bullydawood at that time. https://t.co/baGNeCcLaj — BrijKinkari (@indiash1) November 3, 2020

Sholay movie me imaan ka pakka ek chacha hi tha baaki sab kaayar#Hinduphobic_Bollywood — Rishikant Tripathi (@rishi_kt) May 20, 2020

Talking about the movie Sholay is one of the most iconic and classic projects in the Indian movie Industry. The movie starred Legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, and Amjad Khan among others. The movie came out on 15th August 1975. It was directed by Ramesh Sippy.

What do you think about Sholay coming under the #HinduphobicBollywood trend? Do let us know in the comments.

