Veteran actor Anupam Kher never shies away from voicing his opinion. We recently reported The Kashmir Files actor’s take on South Vs Bollywood debate. Kher’s last film did exceptionally well at the Indian and international box office. Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film was based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. While the film received accolades from one and all, it was also subjected to criticism.

Recently, Anupam in his latest interview expressed disappointment for now being cast in films by top filmmakers like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Anupam Kher opened up about not being able to star in a big Bollywood banner film produced by some B-Town biggies. He went on to add that it does hurt him but he isn’t complaining at all. Kher is currently basking the success of his last South film Karthikeya 2.

Speaking to Times Now Navbharat, Anupam Kher Said, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”

“Otherwise I could’ve have sat down & said, ‘Arey yaar mere dost aur mere jo itne kareebi they ek zamaane mein, mujhe ab lete nahin hain filmon mein toh main ab kya karoon main toh barbaad ho gaya.’ Of course mujhe takleef hoti hai, dukh hota hai ki kyun nahin lete bhai main toh inki sab filmon mein kaam karta tha (I could have sat down and said, ‘my friends don’t cast me anymore, what am I going to do, I am destroyed. Of course it hurts me on why they are not casting me since I have worked with each one of them).”

“But, it’s not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows and doors open. I am rediscovering myself as an actor,” he concluded saying.

Anupam Kher was recently in the news when he posted “Merit toh nikal padi” about Kathikeya 2’s success at the box office.

