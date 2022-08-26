For the first time ever, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol get renowned content creator Ankur Warikoo to talk about all things love on their show – ‘Couple of Things.’ Ankur who is known to give financial and business advice shares an insight on relationships to help the youth.

Advertisement

During the conversation, the couple also revealed that they had many differences after the birth of their child – Veer.

Advertisement

Amrita Rao said, “In 10 years, we never fought or had any differences. When Veer came into our lives, I think for the first time, we had our share of differences. Both of us thought we know better (different) ways to raise him.”

While sharing his thoughts on an evolved relationship, Ankur Warikoo shared, “Positive Unpredictability in my opinion is the secret source to a long sustained fulfilling journey.”

Ever since the episode featuring actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol was dropped, fans have poured the comment section with positive responses, thanking the duo for an insightful episode.



Must Read: KRK Reviews Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger: “Beti (Ananya Panday) Aur Baap (Chunky Panday) Ke Bich Competition Tha Ki Zyada Ghatiya Acting Kon Kar Sakta Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram