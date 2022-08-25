The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 dropped last night and Shahid Kapoor with Kiara Advani graced the infamous couch. They spiled a lot of beans about their personal and professional life, Kiara even hinted about her relationship with Siddharth Malhotra but didn’t actually confirm and even teased marriage plans. On the other hand, what’s interesting was Karan Johar revealing he wanted Kriti Sanon to play the lead in Lust Stories but she turned down the offer because of her mother. Scroll below.

If you’re unaware, Karan‘s movie was part of an anthology series which also includes stories of directors such as Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. The concept is based on the 2013 anthology film Bombay Talkies, followed by Ghost Stories in 2020. Interestingly, it was nominated at the 47th International Emmy Awards in categories such as Best TV Movie or Miniseries and Best Actress for Radhika Apte.

Coming back to the topic, in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, filmmaker Karan Johar appreciated Kiara Advani for her role in Lust Stories and said, “That abundant love you got, that was actually the origin of, is lust. It is amazing. I really had to direct this film in this anthology. There was Zoya, Dibakar Bannerjee, Anurag Kashyap—all making their movies, and I was the last one. I was doing many things, and I hadn’t been able to shoot it. Suddenly, the story came about and I wrote it. And I was like, this story is going to be tough to cast because this girl pretty much has an open orgasm in this.”

Further, Shahid Kapoor too appreciated Kiara Advani while Karan Johar shared an interesting anecdote about offering the Lust Stories role to Kriti Sanon before Kiara. However, the Bachchhan Paandey actress turned the big opportunity to work with KJo because her mother didn’t allow her due to the well-known orgasm scene or the ‘mast*bation climax’. Karan then became hesitant as he thought every actress’s mother won’t allow their daughter for the role and added, “It’s actually a very empowering story. It’s about a woman’s right to pleasure.”

Further talking about how Shershaah actress came onboard for his short film, he said, “So I met Kiara at Manish Malhotra’s house, and I just saw her, I knew her of course, I knew her as Alia Advani then… So I met her and I asked, ‘Can you come tomorrow and meet me, it’s for a short film.’ She came and she heard it and then she was a little zoned out.”

Kiara Advani accepted Karan Johar’s offer to work in Lust Stories, not because of the character but because she wanted to work with KJo. For those who don’t know, Vicky Kaushal played her husband in the film.

Kiara added, “Obviously like I grew up and I wanted to work with him. But now in retrospect, when I look back, I realise, I don’t mean it was bold, but what a brave topic to make a film on and to speak of. Because why shy away from women’s sexuality.”

