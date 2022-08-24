Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is one of the pretty well-known talk shows that features celebrities spilling the beans on their private life, talking about their equation with their co-stars and lots more. While this show – which premiered on Star World India in 2004, has featured several Indian actors, filmmakers and singers – Karan how reveals who will (mostly) never sit on the controversial and hot couch.

Over the course of seven seasons, KWK has seen an array of stars on its couch, such as Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Akshay Kumar and more. It’s very difficult to think of any big names of Bollywood who haven’t been on it yet – right? Well, there are a few and KJo has now spoken about it.

During a recent chat with The Hindu, Karan Johar was quizzed whether there were any celebrities he tried getting on his talk show but failed despite giving his all. Responding to this, the filmmaker revealed two names. What to know who they are? Well, scroll below to know their names and even why he didn’t pursue them further.

While revealing the first celebrity he tried getting on Koffee With Karan but failed to be veteran actress Rekha, Karan Johar said, “Well, I did bring it up once with Rekha ma’am, even as recently as a couple of seasons ago. I was very keen to have her appear on the show, but she wasn’t convinced. But after that, I felt she has such an exotic, beautiful mystery about her… it has to be protected always. So I didn’t push it after that.”

Who’s the other he failed to convince to feature on Koffee With Karan? Well, it’s his friend and mentor, Aditya Chopra. Talking about how getting him on the show would also be a challenge, Karan Johar said, “Will I ever have Adi on KWK… I mean, I think I’m not brave enough to even ask him, right.”

Debuted on November 19, 2004, on Star World India, Karan Johar’s talk show – Koffee With Karan is now steaming its seventh season on Disney+ Hotstar. While Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra were the guests on last week’s KWK episode, this week Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be seen getting candid and spilling the beans. New episodes stream every Thursday at midnight.

