Mrunal Thakur, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Love Sonia, is basking in the glory of her recent successful Telugu film Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salman. The film was released a few weeks ago amidst the call for a boycott of Bollywood films.

For the unversed, Mrunal began her acting career in TV, starting with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012. She then went on to star in the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. She then progressed to the big screen with the Marathi film Vitti Dandu.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Mrunal Thakur shared her opinion on everyone’s favourite word in the industry ‘pan-India’ films. She said, “What is a pan-Indian film first of all? It’s such a debatable topic. I am really happy to be part of this ‘Indian’ film, the fact that I have been chosen to play Sita. Today, what works is the content, audiences want to see food work, and not anything monotonous. I have been a part of Hindi and south films both. I totally understand anything you offer to the audience has to be versatile and authentic, and that’s what happens.”

Sita Ramam actor was also asked whether she feels justified in calling for a boycott of Bollywood films since millions of people who earn their livelihood are associated with the film industry. She replies, “I just feel achha kaam karte raho, log aayenge aur dekhenge. I believe in good work. There’s the quote ki achha kaam karte raho, logon ka kaam hai kehna. I don’t know about others, but I am whatever I am because it is my audience. Thank you to them for being honest. People should see the film, if you like it, you like it, if you don’t like it, it’s okay.”

