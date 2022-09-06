Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is considered to be one of the most handsome hunks present in Tinseltown. From his looks to his acting skills, Hrithik Roshan enjoys a huge fanbase. However, one time he was replaced by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Shekhar Kapur’s film Paani and got upset. Don’t trust us? Read below!

Advertisement

Back in 2013, when Shekhar Kapur had approached Hrithik with the script of Paani, the Krrish actor was very excited to be a part of it. For the unversed, Shekar had even written and created the film keeping Hrithik in mind. However, things didn’t work out and they parted ways and Sushant Singh Rajput had replaced him.

Advertisement

During a media conversation, as reported by Bollywoodlife, when Hrithik Roshan, who was quite happy while answering the media got annoyed and walked away after getting questioned about Shekhar Kapur’s film Paani. However, when the media had pestered him a little more, he had said getting irritated, “How do I know?”

Shekhar Kapur had even admitted that he had created Paani by thinking of Hrithik Roshan as the main lead, but it didn’t reach an agreement because of the film’s profit distribution. Then, he approached Sushant Singh Rajput, and it eventually worked out. But in the end, the Paani producers, Yash Raj Films shelved the film because of Sushant.

In 2020, Shekhar Kapur revealed that he and Sushant Singh Rajput both were devastated after the film got shelved. He had said in an Instagram live with Manoj Bajpayee, “Jab film bandh ho gayi and he realised he wasn’t doing the film, bohot roya woh. Main bhi roya. Woh rota tha toh main bhi rota tha saath-saath because I was also passionately and deeply involved with it. Humari zindagiyaan hi kuch aisi hoti hai – ups and downs.”

What is your opinion on it? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Rakesh Roshan On Bollywood vs South Box Office Tussle: “If You See Films Like RRR & Baahubali, They’ve Beaten-To-Death Stories”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram