The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 continues to rage at the box office. The movie is still going steady, with some big South releases and iconic Hindi movies being re-released lately. The movie’s worldwide collection is inching closer to the coveted 800 crore mark.

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 24

On its fourth Saturday, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer’s India net collections came to 540.04 crore. The gross collection of Stree 2 amounts to 637.24 crore. The overseas collection continues to impress, and the movie has collected 129.11 crore from there. Now, the worldwide collection of Stree 2 comes to 766.35 crore. Slowly, the horror-comedy flick is inching towards the 800 crore mark. Unless it does not see a dip below the 5 crore mark as it saw on Friday, the movie might reach this milestone this coming week. The movie is also around 3 crores away from taking over the lifetime collection of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, whose lifetime collections were 543.22 crore. This will be yet another milestone for the movie.

Breakdown of Stree 2 Box Office Collections On Its Fourth Week

Monday: 7.05 crore Tuesday: 5.65 crore Wednesday: 5.68 crore Thursday: 5.70 crore Friday: 4.84 crore Saturday: 8.77 crore

About Stree 2

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana. Stree 2 has been directed by Amar Kaushik, who had also helmed he OG 2018 film. The film also had attractive cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan. The plot revolves around a new frightening antagonist, a ghost called Sarkata, who tends to abduct all the progressive women of Chanderi. The film also received a positive response in terms of the performances of the main star cast. Many fans are already excited to see what Stree 3 will hold new in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

