Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and the team have delivered a historic blockbuster with their recent outing, Stree 2. Released on the occasion of Independence Day, the film performed exceptionally and rewrote history by breaking several pre-existing records. In its journey towards the 600 crore net milestone at the Indian box office, it has already amassed big returns through its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Amar Kaushik, this horror-comedy flick served as the fifth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe (MSU) after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. It managed to create an organic buzz on the ground level, which helped in fetching record-breaking numbers during the opening weekend. After that, the power of content and hype about the film kept the collections on a higher level.

Currently in its fourth week, Stree 2 completed a 24-day theatrical run yesterday and amassed a gigantic total of 540.04 crores gross. With this huge sum in the kitty, the film has made unbelievable returns at the Indian box office. For those who aren’t aware, the Shraddha Kapoor-led sequel is reportedly made on a budget of 60 crores. Against this budget, it has fetched an ROI (return on investment) of 480.04 crores (after deducting the budget from the domestic collection).

With a 60 crore budget and 480.04 crore ROI, Stree 2 has hit 800.06% box office returns, which is a big achievement. Before this, only one Bollywood film had hit 800% returns in the post-pandemic era: The Kashmir Files. Made on a budget of 20 crores, the film did an unprecedented business of 252.50 crores at the Indian box office, which yielded 1162% returns.

Let’s see if any other upcoming Bollywood biggie manages to cross the Stree sequel, as the bar is too high!

Stree 2’s ROI breakdown:

Cost – 60 crores

Collection – 540.04 crores

ROI – 480.04 crores

Returns – 800.06%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

