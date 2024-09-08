Expectations were high for the Chiyaan Vikram starrer action-adventure flick Thangalaan, released on August 15, 2024. However, the movie turned out to have a dismal run at the box office. Not only has it been almost washed out by Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, but it is also far from recovering its humongous budget, resulting in the movie being an ultimate disaster. Let us take a look at the Thangalaan box office.

Thangalaan Box Office Collection Day 24

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer’s India net collection on its 24th day is 45.98 crore. Meanwhile, gross collections now come to 54.25 crore. The overseas gross comes to 16.80 crore. The worldwide collections of the Thangalaan box office amount to 71.05 crore.

Thangalaan Turns Out To Be A Disaster

Despite Chiyaan Vikram’s performance receiving a lot of praise in Thangalaan, the movie’s box office run is pretty much doomed. The film collections have now gone below 5 lakh. Thangalaan’s collections have been even more affected by the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) in Tamil Nadu. Thangalaan is mounted at a staggering budget of 135 crore. And by the looks of it, the movie is far from recovering its humongous budget. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer is still around 47% away from recovering its budget of 135 crore. There is now little or no hope for the Thangalaan box office.

About Thangalaan

Pa. Ranjith directed the movie. In addition to Chiyaan Vikram, the Thangalaan also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Daniel Caltagirone. The superstar can be seen in five different roles in the movie. The plot revolves around a tribal leader’s quest to stop a dangerous sorceress after earning her anger when helping a British general in searching gold in their village. The movie’s music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Thangalaan’s box office fate has been miserable indeed. It is doubtful that the movie might pick up pace at the box office, now that it is also being thrown off by Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).

