Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan was a big project and has been in the making for a long time. Finally, after multiple delays, it made it to the big screen on Independence Day, but unfortunately, the film has failed to create ripples at the worldwide box office, and the collection seems to be stuck now. Also, there’s no chance of a miracle as Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time will take over next Thursday. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the Tamil action-adventure drama was released on Independence Day. Considering the holiday factor, it marked a good start globally but failed to maintain momentum. The performances of Chiyaan Vikram and others were praised, and even Ranjith’s direction was hailed. Unfortunately, this positivity didn’t translate into footfalls.

Recently, Thangalaan completed a run of two weeks in theatres and entered the third week. As of now, it has completed a theatrical run of 16 days, and during this period, it has amassed 45.58 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection goes up to 53.78 crores. In the overseas market, the film has earned 16.50 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 70.28 crores gross.

The daily domestic collection has already come below the half-a-crore mark, indicating that Thangalaan won’t cover a major distance from hereon. Another important fact is that Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time arrives in theatres this Thursday, which will take away the majority of screens from this Chiyaan Vikram starrer. So, even touching the 80 crore mark seems difficult now.

Contrary to earlier expectations, Thangalaan will not be able to hit the 100 crore milestone globally. So far, four Kollywood films have achieved this feat in 2024: Maharaja, Aranmanai 4, Indian 2, and Raayan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

