The Crow Box Office (Worldwide): No Signs Of Recovering $50 Million Production Budget As It Nears Franchise Low Global Milestone

Lionsgate $50 million reboot The Crow is heading toward an undesirable record at the box office. After over two weeks in theaters, The Crow shows no signs of recovering the $50 million production budget. Heading into its third weekend, The Crow has fallen off the box office chart.

The film, starring Bill Skarsgård as the titular undead vigilante, has generated $9 million domestically and $18.5 million worldwide. The film is crawling toward recording the franchise-low $20 million global milestone.

Considering The Crow has dropped to a $59-per-theater average (via Collider), it’s highly unlikely the movie will come anywhere close to recovering the $50 million budget. The Rupert Sanders-directed reboot is eyeing an undesirable box office record of being the lowest-grossing film in franchise history.

The first film, The Crow, had a production budget of $23 million and grossed $94 million in 1994. The sequel, The Crow: City Of Angels, bombed at the box office, making $25.3 million against a budget of $13 million (via Screenrant). The following two films went straight to video. The latest entry has a rocky road ahead to beat predecessors’ box office earnings, considering it’s struggling to reach the minor $20 million milestone.

On Friday, September 7, 2024, The Crow was missing from the top 15 box office chart. The film, which failed to claim the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend, finishing eighth, has fallen off the chart in its third weekend.

It appears Lionsgate has two back-to-back bombs in their hands after video game adaptation Borderlands tanked with just $15 million domestically and $30 million worldwide.

