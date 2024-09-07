Stree 2 has turned a rage on the fourth Saturday as well, with the film selling tickets like hotcakes. On the 24th day, the horror comedy has taken the total count of ticket sales to a whopping 9.5 million, and it is just an inch away from beating Gadar 2’s total ticket sales of 9.8 million.

Stree 2 Ticket Sales Day 24

On the fourth Saturday, the film witnessed a massive growth in ticket sales yet again as compared to the fourth Friday. Till 11 PM IST, the horror-comedy has registered ticket sales of a massive 127K as compared to the 4th Friday when it witnessed only 57K ticket sales.

Starring Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao, the film has surpassed the ticket sales of Kalki 2898 AD, which sold 109K tickets on the fourth Saturday till 11 PM IST. The total ticket sales of the horror comedy are expected to hit a few more thousand before it reaches the finish line today.

122% Higher Sales – Thanks To Ganpati

On the fourth Saturday, Ganesh Chaturthi helped Stree 2 get a massive push. With the next day being Sunday, the night shows also have skyrocketed, taking the total to 127K ticket sales, 122% higher than previous day’s 57K ticket sales till 11 PM IST.

Here is the ticket sales breakdown for Stree 2 this week.

3rd Monday: 103K

3rd Tuesday: 91K

3rd Wednesday: 76K

4th Thursday: 84K

4th Friday: 57K

4th Saturday: 127K

Only An Inch Away From Top 4

Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy is only an inch away from axing Gadar 2’s fourth spot in the list of biggest ticket sales on BMS in recent times. Check out the top 10 ticket sales on BMS here.

1. Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million

2. Jawan: 12.40 Million

3. Animal: 9.91 Million

4. Gadar2: 9.80 Million

5. Stree 2: 9.50 Million*

6. Jailer: 9.21 Million

7. Leo: 7.30 Million

8. Salaar: 7.16 Million

9. HanuMan: 4.72 Million

10. Dunki: 4.08 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: Needs 498.72 Crore To Beat The Most Profitable I-Day Release, Will Fail To Break The Massive Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News