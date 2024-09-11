Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s success tale, Stree 2, is close to completing a month at the box office. It is the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far but it refuses to slow down. There’s been a further dip on the fourth Wednesday, and below are the early trends updates for day 28.

Talking about the Hindi box office, there has been no big release in recent times to give competition to the Stree sequel. Kareena Kapoor Khan led The Buckingham Palace and Tumbbad re-release is coming to theatres this Friday, and so far, there’s been no notable threat. Apart from that, Laila Majnu and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein are minting money at the lower end.

Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 28 Early Trends

As per the latest trends flowing in, Stree 2 has added collections in the range of 2.30-2.80 crores on day 28. This is a further dip of 23-7% compared to 3 crores* earned on the previous day. It has enjoyed a glorious run and is the most profitable film of 2024, so whatever is being added is only a bonus!

The overall collections after 28 days will land somewhere between 560.34-560.84 crores.

Stree 2 Budget vs Returns

The horror-comedy flick was made on a budget of 60 crores. Even if one considers the lower end (560.04 crores), the returns on investment come to about 500.04 crores. The film has earned a profit percentage of 833.4%. It had previously left behind Premalu with returns of 745.55% and conquered the throne of the most profitable film of 2024. It is now going to be difficult for any upcoming release to achieve this benchmark. Only time will tell if it remains unbeatable!

More about Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Stree sequel was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. It witnessed a three-way box office clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. But the run has been exceptional and Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film had gone way past its competitors on the opening day itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

