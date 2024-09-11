Ice Age is the adventure animated movie franchise by the Blue Sky Studios and distributed by the then parent company 20th Century Fox [now known as 20th Century Studios and is part of Disney]. There are five movies in the main series and a spin-off film. The constant voice cast includes actors Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, and Chris Wedge. A recent report has revealed that Disney is developing Ice Age 6, and to celebrate this thrilling news, we are here with the list of the highest-grossing Ice Age movies ranked in descending order.

The first film in the franchise was released in 2002, and the fifth one was released in 2016. The total worldwide collection of the five films is a staggering $3.219 billion. The stand-alone spin-off movie, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, was released in 2022 exclusively on Disney+. It centers around a group of mammals surviving the Pleistocene ice age. In addition to the movies, there are short films, TV specials, and several video games.

According to TheDisInsider’s report, Sid the Sloth’s voice actor, John Leguizamo, recently appeared on the NPR quiz show and said, “I’m so happy to hear that. We’re about to do Ice Age 6.” The actor has not disclosed much further, and the studio has also yet to confirm the details.

While we wait for official confirmation that Ice Age 6 is being made or for any other substantial news about it, let’s take a look at the highest-grossing films in the Ice Age franchise.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) – $886.68 million Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) – $877.24 million Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) – $667.09 million Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) – $408.75 million Ice Age (2002) – $383.25 million

All the five movies, including the stand-alone spin-off The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, are available on Disney+.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Leads The Race Against Alien: Romulus, Inches Away From Debut In Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News