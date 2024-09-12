Despite multiple new entries in the field, Deadpool and Wolverine remained in the top two domestic box office dailies. While the Marvel superheroes had to cede the throne to new entry Beetlejuice, they succeeded in defeating multiple new entries to keep the second chair. The Shawn Levy-directed film is on track to beat Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s lifetime domestic take to become the 14th highest-grossing film by the weekend.

Last weekend, Deadpool and Wolverine pushed Disney past the $4 billion mark globally after generating $1.28 billion worldwide. The film also became the 15th highest-grossing film domestically after surpassing Incredibles 2’s $608 million stateside earnings. Domestically, the movie has grossed more than $615 million. The superhero sequel is now closing in on Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s $620 million lifetime take to become the 14th highest-grossing film.

According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, despite losing 230 theatres in North America, Deadpool and Wolverine grossed 724k on Tuesday, September 10, pushing the film past the $615 million mark. It is now only $5 million short of beating 2015’s The Last Jedi at the domestic box office. Fernando predicts Deadpool and Wolverine will be crowned the 14th highest-grossing film by the end of the week.

The film is projected to end its domestic theatrical run with $630 million. Deadpool and Wolverine is the second-biggest 2024 hit behind Disney’s Inside Out 2. It is also the biggest R-rated movie ever and the seventh-biggest superhero film.The film is also the biggest earner of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s careers.

