The Telugu romantic comedy film Manamey, which features Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, hit the theatres on 7th June 2024. The film, directed by Sriram Adittya, opened to mixed reviews, but the work of the leading stars was appreciated by the masses.

The movie was later made available on Amazon Prime Video in its original Telugu version and has drawn a positive audience from the OTT audience. Earlier, Tamil-speaking viewers were eagerly waiting for the dubbed version. That wait is now over! As of today, the Tamil-dubbed version of Manamey has officially started streaming.

When & Where To Watch Manamey In Tamil

The Tamil version of Manamey is now available on Aha Tamil from May 16, 2025. The streaming platform shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) with a poster and wrote, “An entertainer you won’t want to miss is on the way. #Manamey premieres from May16th on namma @ahatamil.” So if you prefer watching movies in Tamil, you can now enjoy this light-hearted drama on Aha Tamil.

An entertainer you won’t want to miss is on the way 😉🤎✨#Manamey premieres from May16th on namma @ahatamil #Manameyonaha #ahatamil pic.twitter.com/lS9gP3PhVN — aha Tamil (@ahatamil) May 14, 2025

What’s The Film About?

Manamey follows the story of Vikram, a cheerful and carefree guy doing his studies in London. He enjoys partying and doesn’t take life too seriously. But everything changes when he receives news that his close friend Anurag and his wife have died in a tragic fire accident in India.

Vikram returns home and learns that he must now take care of Anurag’s two-year-old daughter, Khushi. At first, he struggles with parenting as it’s all new to him. Slowly, however, Khushi changes his life and starts to understand what it means to care for someone deeply.

Soon, Subhadra enters his life as a fellow guardian. They raised Khushi together and formed a special relationship. Vikram also starts falling in love with Subhadra, and it is an emotional and romantic experience with a lot of drama, enjoyment, and personal development.

The movie, which features Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty, and Vikram Adittya in lead roles, is produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory banner. Its music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab. If you are in the mood for a feel-good movie with emotions, love, and light-hearted comedy, Manamey in Tamil is now merely a click away on Aha Tamil.

Check out the trailer of Manamey below:

