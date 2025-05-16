After weeks of buzz and anticipation, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi has finally made its OTT debut in India. The film was earlier available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as a rental option for international audiences, particularly in the UK. This led to a wave of anticipation among Indian fans waiting for the film to drop on the platform domestically.

After weeks of waiting, Indian viewers can now stream the movie for free. The Pradeep Chilukuri directorial hit theatres on April 18, 2025, had a decent run at the box office and received praise for its emotional core and strong performances. With its OTT release, the film is expected to find a wider audience and renewed appreciation.

Where Is Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi Streaming In India?

After being restricted to overseas audiences on rental, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi is now available for free streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video. While it was made available for UK audiences from May 12 onwards, Indian audiences can also stream it from the comfort of their home now. It is already available for streaming on the Prime Video site (via 123 Telugu). The move comes after growing demand from domestic fans who missed the film in theatres. While the movie didn’t set the box office on fire, it earned appreciation for its performances, especially Kalyan Ram’s intense act and Vijayashanthi’s powerful screen presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movies N Tech (@movies_n_tech)

A Gripping Mother-Son Drama With Action & Emotion

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi follows the story of Arjun, a former IPS aspirant who transforms into a vigilante gangster. His life takes a turn when he discovers that a notorious terrorist named Mohammad Giyazuddin Pathan is going to attack his estranged mother, Vyjayanthi. The emotional kernel of this film is the mother-son relationship due to a long-standing conflict and unresolved trauma.

The film starts with a suspenseful scene in which Pathan is stuck in an empty well, hinting at the impending violent confrontations. With his urban and rough-around-the-edges persona, Arjun dispatches goons and nonchalantly orders a cup of tea. While the story progresses, the audience is treated to an emotional rollercoaster, a family saga, and action sequences.

In addition to Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi, the movie also features Saiee Manjrekar as Arjun’s wife, Srikanth in a villainous role, and a supporting cast including Sohel Khan. It is written and directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, co-written by Srikanth Vissa, and produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the NTR Arts and Ashoka Creations banners. The music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with cinematography by Ram Prasad and editing by Thammiraju.

Check out the trailer of Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: HIT 3 OTT Release Date Update: When & Where Is Nani’s Latest Action Drama Expected To Stream?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News