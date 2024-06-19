Kartik Aaryan led Chandu Champion is slow but steady at the box office. The film failed to make the most of Eid Ul Adha on Monday. With the initiation of the normal working days, it remained crucial for the box office collections to hold its fort. It met expectations on Tuesday, but what does day 6 look like? Scroll below for early trends!

Over the last decade, Kartik has established himself as a bankable star in Bollywood. He’s led various genres, including Luka Chuppi, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and emerged victorious at the box office. This is the first time the 33-year-old is seen as an athlete. He portrays India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, in his biopic.

Chandu Champion Box Office

In the first weekend, the sports biographical drama collected 24.11 crores. Monday remained better than usual, thanks to Eid Ul Adha, as 6.01 crores came in. Kartik Aaryan starrer marked a decent outing on Tuesday with 3.60 crores more in the kitty.The box office collections in the first five days stand at 33.72 crores.

Even if one considers a routine drop in box office collections, the ideal situation for Chandu Champion will be for the rest of the weekdays to remain in the 3 crore range.

Chandu Champion Box Office Day 6 Early Estimates

As per the latest trends flowing in, Chandu Champion has added another 2.50-3.10 crores to its kitty on day 6. This is a drop of around 30.5-14% compared to Tuesday’s box office collection.

The overall collections after Tuesday will land somewhere between 36.22-36.82 crores.

More about Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan went through a drastic body transformation for his portrayal of Murlikant Petkar. He lost a significant percentage of body fat during a boot camp that lasted for 18 months. In addition, he also learned swimming, boxing, and wrestling.

Kabir Khan directed Chandu Champion, which was released in theatres on June 14, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Alia Bhatt At The Box Office (Post-Pandemic): 550 Crores But Zero Hits Amid 3 Big Releases – Decoding The Number Game

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News