As their film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is premiering digitally after a great run in theatres, actors Kartik Aaryan and actress Kiara Advani have poured their hearts out on why the movie and their characters mean so much to them.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ follows Satyaprem (Kartik) in his quest for love, eventually falling in love with Katha (Kiara). Their journey from laughter, friendship, and finally marriage hits a rocky terrain when Satyaprem confronts a major “truth”, which tests their bond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kartik said: “Satyaprem is one of my most loved characters till date and is very close to my heart. The journey of bringing Sattu to life on screen has been an incredible and enriching experience. It was a one-of-a-kind role – who is simple, honest, and madly in love. I thoroughly enjoyed playing this emotionally charged character and I am eternally thankful to the incredible team behind the film.”

Kiara Advani added: “Satyaprem Ki Katha holds a very special place in my heart. Embracing and portraying Katha’s complexities and vulnerabilities, was quite the challenge yet a rewarding experience. The amount of affection and admiration that I have received—and am still receiving—for Katha is more than I can ever imagine. It was absolutely amazing to collaborate with the entire film team. I am grateful to my director Sameer Vidwans who brought out my best performance as Katha.”

Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the blockbuster features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, along with Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said: “Satyaprem Ki Katha is indeed a special film with a thought-provoking message. I am truly humbled with the film’s overwhelming success across theaters, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team. We are now delighted to take this film with a beautiful message to audiences across the globe, thanks to the reach of Prime Video.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to premier on Prime Video.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Was Once Accused Of Taking S*xual Advantage Of An Assistant Director As She Had Claimed He Had Tried To Show Her A P*rnographic Video – [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News