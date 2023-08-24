Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is popularly known for his bearded look and outstanding acting skills, comes from a lineage of B’town. Even though Vicky got his work through his dedication and hard work, his father, Sham Kaushal, was a famous action director and actor. But did you know there was a time when Sham had been accused of taking s*xual advantage? Yes, that’s right.

Apparently, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham had also been a part of the MeToo movement. Do you want to know more about it? Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As mentioned in a Reddit post, during an outdoor shoot in 2006, Sham Kaushal had insisted the Assistant Director of the film to join him in his room to drink Vodka. She had further allegedly claimed that when she had declined his offer, he kept trying to persuade her and eventually made her see a p*rnographic video.

Not only this, another woman had also come forward to claim Sham Kaushal‘s unpleasant behaviour. This had happened in 2014. The woman allegedly accused him of touching her and making her feel uncomfortable. She had said, “It seemed harmless at the beginning but there was then a discomfort that crept in.”

Check out the posts made by the two women on Twitter shared on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip:

Apparently, after that Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham had released an apology video. Now that the reports are resurfacing, here’s how netizens are reacting to it. One wrote, “That’s creepy and disgusting! Good that you didn’t accept it.”

Another one commented, “Man disgusting! And he is still getting work! Why!!!!! Op thanks for making this post . seriously an eyeopener. Vicky / Sunny cant be faulted for his behaviour but i hope some media house who lurks around picks this up and atleast some form of justice is provided.”

One of the comments can be read as, “This is how PR works. The well crafted sanskari Punjabi family image has been exposed long ago but their PR worked overtime to clean up this mess. This man was accused of harassing women on sets. The victim also gave an interview but it was deleted from the internet.”

Well, what do you think? Let us know. For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Tiger Vs Pathaan’s Opening Scene Deets Leaked! Mega-Budget Dramatic Face-Off Between Salman Khan’s Tiger & Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Paving A Grand Entrance To YRF’s Spy-Universe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News