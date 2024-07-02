Bollywood’s reigning king, Shah Rukh Khan, is adding another prestigious feather to his cap. The Locarno Film Festival, a renowned international event, announced that Khan will receive the Pardo alla Carriera award at its 77th edition. This coveted honour recognizes Khan’s remarkable career spanning over three decades, encompassing a diverse filmography of more than 100 films.

Khan’s journey began on television in the late 1980s. However, it was his transition to feature films in the early 1990s that catapulted him to superstardom. From the anti-hero charm of Baazigar (1993) to the timeless romance of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and the innovative storytelling of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Khan established himself as a force to be reckoned with. But his brilliance extended beyond the realm of the conventional. He wasn’t afraid to take on challenging roles, like the obsessive lover in Darr (1993) or the conflicted journalist in Dil Se.. (1998).

Shah Rukh Khan‘s influence transcended borders. He became a global icon, representing Indian cinema at numerous international film festivals. His career continued to flourish in the following decades, with high-profile collaborations with leading Indian directors and actors. This not only cemented his place in Bollywood but also garnered him international recognition. Notably, he was awarded the prestigious Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Légion d’honneur by the French government.

The recent years have seen Khan maintain his box-office dominance. His 2023 releases – Pathaan, and Jawan – all made massive business at the box office, further solidifying his connection with audiences worldwide. In fact, Jawan, produced by his own Red Chillies Entertainment, shattered records to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Giona A. Nazzaro, the Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival, expressed his delight at honoring Khan. He called him “a living legend” and lauded his unwavering connection with his fans, his willingness to experiment with roles, and his enduring popularity. Nazzaro rightly described Khan as a “true people’s hero” and a legend of our times.

The tribute to Shah Rukh Khan at Locarno will encompass several events. On August 10th, he will be formally presented with the Pardo alla Carriera award during a ceremony in the iconic Piazza Grande. The festival will also showcase a key film from his career, Devdas (2002) by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To further connect with the audience, Khan will participate in a public conversation held at the Forum @Spazio Cinema on August 11th.

The Locarno Film Festival, held amidst the breathtaking scenery of Lake Maggiore and the surrounding mountains, offers a unique experience for cinephiles. This year, the festival celebrates not only cinema but also Shah Rukh Khan’s remarkable journey, a journey that has captivated audiences worldwide for over 30 years.

The 77th Locarno Film Festival takes place from August 7th to 17th, 2024. Shah Rukh Khan’s presence and recognition solidify the growing global influence of Indian cinema and celebrate the enduring legacy of a true Bollywood superstar.

