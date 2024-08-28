Amazon Prime Video never disappoints in bringing fresh and exciting content to its subscribers. From original shows to documentaries, and from reality series to game shows, the streaming service has it all.

The upcoming month is going to be no different as Prime Video has an impressive lineup of programming that will be making its debut on the platform. Check out these 7 best shows and films that are being released on Prime Video in September 2024.

1. Call Me Bae

Premiere Date: September 6th

Bollywood star Ananya Panday makes her series debut with this comedy-drama. Created by Ishita Moitra, the show tells the story of Bella “Bae” Chowdhury, who is used to her lavish life but has to give it all up after going bankrupt. Bae then rediscovers herself as she hustles on her new job, impressing everyone with her street-smart style. As Bae refuses to bow down to her circumstances, she learns she is more than just her diamonds and makes her mark in the newsrooms of Mumbai. The eight-episode series also stars Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

2. Elisabeth Rioux: Unfiltered

Premiere Date: September 6th

This reality show follows the life of French-Canadian influencer and entrepreneur, Elisabeth Rioux. The six-episode series shows her journey as she builds her international swimwear company while balancing romance, family, and motherhood. Elisabeth Rioux: Unfiltered gives a behind-the-scenes look at her glamorous life, including photoshoots and global travels, while also exploring the challenges she faces in managing her brand. Filmed in Montreal, Miami, Costa Rica, and Italy, the series chronicles Elisabeth’s journey as she finds support from her family and friends while facing the pressures of success.

3. The Grand Tour: One For The Road

Premiere Date: September 13th

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are hitting the road one last time in this final episode of the British motoring series. The special feature marks the final collaboration between the three journalists as they embark on an adventure across Zimbabwe. The episode will have the signature camaraderie and banter between the trio as they drive the best cars across the African country. One For The Road also marks the finale of season five, which premiered two years ago in September 2022 and featured four episodes in total.

4. A Very Royal Scandal

Premiere Date: September 19th

A Very Royal Scandal is a dramatic retelling of the interview that shocked Britain and the entire world. The three-episode mini-series showcases the explosive 2019 interview between BBC journalist Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew, where the latter faced accusations about his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Directed by Julian Jarrold, the show depicts the events that led to the interview, including the actions of both Maitlis and Prince Andrew. Ruth Wilson stars as the journalist while Michael Sheen plays the Prince. The cast also includes Alex Jennings as Sir Edward Young, Joanna Scanlan as Amanda Thirsk, Éanna Hardwicke as Stewart MacLean, and Thomas Arnold as Head Interview Cameraman.

5. The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal

Premiere Date: September 20th

This four-part documentary series is about The Tragically Hip, the influential Canadian band from Kingston, Ontario. It portrays the history of the band, including the members Gord Downie, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois, and Gord Sinclair. The director of the project is Mike Downie, the brother of the band’s lead singer, who has mixed never-before-seen footage with new interviews from the band, their family, friends, and celebrities like Justin Trudeau and Dan Aykroyd. The series delves into the band’s personal tragedies that influenced their music, and how their work impacted the pop culture of Canada.

6. Killer Heat

Release Date: September 26th

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, and Richard Madden are collaborating on this mystery drama film directed by Philippe Lacôte. Set on a remote Greek island, the movie follows private detective Nick Bali, who is hired by a woman to investigate the accidental death of her brother-in-law, shipping magnate Leo Vardakis. As Nick delves into the case, he uncovers some dark secrets within the powerful Vardakis family, where deep jealousies and hidden motives make everyone a suspect. The film also stars Clare Holman, Babou Ceesay, Abbey Lee, Eleni Vergeti, Emmanouil Gavridakis, Christos Efthimiou, and Dimitris Topalidis.

7. Four Kings

Premiere Date: September 27th

Four Kings is a sports documentary about four legendary British boxers: heavyweights Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno, and middleweights Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank. The show gives viewers a deep look into their lives, showing their highs and lows as they dealt with fame, fortune, and intense rivalries. It also explores how mental health struggles affected them outside the ring and highlights their lasting impact on boxing. Through interviews with the boxers and their families, the series reveals the sacrifices they made and the legacy they left for future generations.

