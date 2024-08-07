Ananya Panday might have found love again! The actress, who has come out of a much-talked-about relationship with Aditya Roy Kapoor, has reportedly begun dating Walker Blanco, a former US-based model.

As per sources, Ananya first met Walker at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations on a luxury cruise in Europe, and the two instantly formed a connection. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress is now introducing Walker as her ‘partner’ to her friends.

Ananya Panday is Dating Walker Blanco After Breakup with Aditya Roy Kapoor

Walker is a USA native who currently resides in Jamnagar and works on the Ambanis’ ambitious project, the Vantara National Park. Ananya met him during the Annat-Radhika pre-wedding festivities in June, and sparks flew between the two. The couple is now getting to know each other and have formed a great friendship.

“Ananya met Walker on the cruise and soon sparks flew between the duo. The two are currently getting to know each other and have fostered a great friendship. Walker is based out of Jamnagar and works for the Ambanis at the Vantara Animal Park,” a source revealed to the publication Indian Today.

Insiders have also stated that Ananya proudly introduced Walker as her partner at the Ambani wedding in July, and danced with him to a romantic track. “Ananya introduced everyone to Walker as her partner at the wedding. She was not even hiding it. There were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official,” added the source.

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco Are Following Each Other on Instagram

Ananya Panday is now following Walker Blanco on Instagram, and vice versa, proving that the dating reports are not mere speculations. Walker has over 16k followers on Instagram and frequently posts pictures showcasing his love for animals.

Ananya’s new love interest comes months after her break-up with Aditya Roy Kapoor. While the two Bollywood stars never acknowledged their romance, they were seen together on several occasions. The former couple began dating in August 2022 but called it quits in May 2024. Prior to Aditya, Ananya dated her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khattar for three years.

