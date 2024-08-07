Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s divorce rumors continue to swirl on the internet. For months, speculations have been rife that the ‘power couple’ of Bollywood has decided to part ways owing to familial issues. Meanwhile, the one person who has come under the scanner of fans in the middle of the separation rumors is Abhishek’s sister, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda.

Fans believe that Shweta always had a problem with Aishwarya, which is one of the reasons behind their favorite couple’s split. And, to make matters worse, viewers have remembered an old video of Shweta where she talked about what she ‘hates’ about Aishwarya.

When Shweta Bachchan-Nanda Revealed What She Hates About Aishwarya Rai on Koffee with Karan

In 2018, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan Season 6 alongside Abhishek Bachchan. During the infamous rapid-fire round, Karan asked Shweta what she loves, hates, and tolerates about her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai. To this, the author replied that she loves the actress for being a self-made and strong woman, and a great mother.

Talking about what she hates about Aish, Shweta said, “I hate that she takes forever to return phone calls and messages.” Finally, revealing what she tolerates about the superstar, Shweta said her ‘time management.’ While the things might have been said in jest, fans are pointing out how quick Shweta was in finding faults in her sister-in-law, believing that she might be the primary reason for the issues between Abhishek and Aishwarya. The full episode of Koffee with Karan can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shweta Bachchan Called Abhishek a Better Actor Than Aishwarya

In the same episode, Shweta was asked who was the better actor between Abhishek and Aishwarya, on which she took her brother’s name. However, when the question was about who is the tougher parent, Shweta replied, ‘Aishwarya.’ The video is now doing the rounds on social media, and netizens are pissed with Shweta, calling her a typical ‘nanad.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pageant memes (@pageant_memes)

For the last few months, Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation rumors have gained momentum. The couple, who got married in 2007, haven’t been seen together in a long time. Even at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding in July 2024, the entire Bachchan family, including Abhishek, were seen arriving together at the venue. On the other hand, Aishwarya reached the event separately with her daughter, Aaradhya, further fueling divorce speculations.

Must Read: Haseen Dillruba 3: Taapsee Pannu Drops A Hint About The Third Part Of Her Film Franchise, “I Have Given Malice…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News