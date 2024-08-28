Since going public with their relationship, Ranveer and Deepika have shown how a solid bond can withstand the highs and lows of life. Known for being highly encouraging, Ranveer always makes time to celebrate Deepika.

He often expresses his admiration for Deepika’s accomplishments, whether by liking her Instagram posts or praising her film roles. One of the most important aspects of their story is Ranveer’s support for Deepika during her depression. In a recent interview, he discussed being there for her in more ways than just kind words. He made an effort to be actively involved, demonstrating his dedication to her well-being in both large and small ways.

Ranveer emphasized that overcoming depression requires inner strength, which must come from within the person suffering. He also revealed that he had long decided Deepika was the one for him and had remained committed to supporting her through all challenges. As he said, “Whoever is suffering from it, has to get over it themselves. It has to come from inside.”

Deepika’s struggle with depression began in early 2014. She initially believed her feelings were caused by stress.

Despite her success, the Om Shanti Om actress eventually received a diagnosis of depression. In an interview with India Today, she stated that success and wealth do not prevent mental health problems. “People often think that if you have everything—fame, money, family—you shouldn’t be depressed,” she said. This highlighted the importance of understanding mental health.

