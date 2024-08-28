Kriti Sanon is rumored to be dating millionaire entrepreneur Kabir Bahia ever since he was spotted on her birthday vacation in Greece in July this year. Not only this, but Kabir also dropped a cheeky comment on Kriti’s latest dance video on Instagram, which further fueled the rumors. However, did you know that Kabir has a common link with Kriti’s rumored ex-beau, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput? We are talking about none other than cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Talking about the same, Kriti Sanon’s current rumored beau, Kabir Bahia, is not only a successful entrepreneur but also good friends with MS Dhoni and his family. He shared a picture with the cricketer in July 2022 and was also present at his wife Sakshi Dhoni’s birthday party in November 2018. Apart from this, Kabir Bahia also shared an adorable selfie with MS Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni, during the 2019 World Cup. Take a look at the pictures.

Now, it is not a hidden fact that Kriti Sanon’s rumored ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput had won several laurels when he starred in the biopic of MS Dhoni. The 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story had Sushant Singh Rajput step into the shoes of the cricketer. Fans loved his realistic portrayal in the movie wherein he did complete justice to the cricketer’s mannerisms and physical attributes. Kriti and Sushant were rumored to be dating after growing close on the sets of their 2017 film Raabta. However, the duo never confirmed these speculations. Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away by alleged suicide in June 2020.

In the latest interview, Kriti Sanon dismissed the dating rumors with Kabir Bahia. However, the speculations surrounding the same are refusing to die down. On the work front, Kriti will be seen in the crime-thriller flick Do Patti. It also stars Kajol in the lead role. The movie will also mark Sanon’s debut as a producer.

