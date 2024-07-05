We have the answers you need if you’re wondering what to watch this weekend. There are a number of intriguing titles that will keep you intrigued. There is something to enjoy on streaming services and in theatres for everyone, with titles ranging from Mirzapur Season 3 to the inspirational biopic “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” (re-released) and fantastic new releases.

We’ve included a list of several major releases in this post that will keep you interested and fill your weekend. Whether you enjoy action-packed thrillers, touching tales, or powerful dramas. The following titles are must-see.

What to Watch This Weekend On OTT

Amazon Prime Video

Mirzapur Season 3

The third season of Mirzapur, everyone’s beloved Hindi crime series, is now out. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, and others.

Garudan

RS Durai Senthilkumar’s Tamil action thriller Garudan was released in theatres in May. It stars Soori, Unni Mukundan, Shivada, Revathy Sharma, and others. Garudan is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Netflix

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

A new Beverly Hills movie is out with Eddie Murphy reprising his role as detective Axel Foley. The film also stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Taylor Paige, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Desperate Lies

A new Brazilian show will stream on Netflix starting today. Desperate Lies stars Juliana Paes, Felipe Abib, Vladimir Brichta and Paloma Duarte.

What To Watch This Weekend In Theatres

Kill

The much-awaited violent action thriller Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala.

Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story

The biographical sports drama based on MS Dhoni’s life was released in theatres in 2016. However, the movie has now been re-released in several theatres in India. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: From Succession To Mad Men: 8 Shows To Watch If You Liked Jeremy Allen White Starrer The Bear

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News