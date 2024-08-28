From racy bombshell fits to comfortable funky attires, Disha Patani does not limit her style and nails them all. On Tuesday, the actress posted a carousel of pictures that gave old Hollywood vibes because of the hairstyle, and she looked ravishing in the black ensemble. Disha is almost always in the news for her polished fashion sense, and we are once again mesmerized by her beauty; hence, we have broken down her recent look for you all. Scroll below for the deets.

Disha is admired for her amazing physique. She is also an adept dancer, and a few days back, she flaunted her dance moves in a video. In terms of acting, she is not limited to Hindi only but also does movies in other languages. Disha has also appeared in a Chinese action-comedy, Kung Fu Yoga.

The Yodha actress has a huge social media fan following who are loyal to her and wait for her Instagram posts. She posted a set of seven pictures from different angles wearing her racy black outfit. Disha Patani sported a leather form-fitted dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and crisscross back. The dress generously featured her busty assets. The leather outfit tightly hugged her curves and elevated the actress’ beauty.

Disha Patani’s hair and makeup were also on point and stood out. She sports a medium-length hairstyle with bold curls and a side-swept style, similar to old Hollywood heroines. She sparsely accessorized her outfit with stacked gold bracelets in one hand and a few gold rings.

For makeup, Disha Patani once again sported a signature minimalistic makeup look. She had a lightweight foundation based on a peachy nude blush and some highlighter. The upper side of her eyes was thinly lined with eyeliner and sported mascara for a livelier look. She sealed the makeup look with a nude gloss on her lips.

The actress has been widely praised for her look in the latest pictures. Her admirers are left stunned by her beauty. She showcased a demure expression in her photos while her outfit was pretty damn ravishing and racy.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Scorches The Internet In A Backless Dress & Her Darker Than The Night Kohl-Rimmed Eyes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News