Salma Hayek has a very positive and vibrant personality. She brings a big smile to people’s faces while on the chat shows. Even at fifty-plus, Salma carries herself flawlessly and never shies away from sporting some racy two-pieces. Recently, she posted pictures of herself in a bright yellow two-piece, and like the netizens, we are also too stunned to speak. Scroll below for the deets.

She is a very influential personality in the film industry and has an active presence on social media. Before becoming an actress, Salma wanted to become a gymnast and was very good at it. However, certain things did not favor the actress, and she had to let go of that dream. The actress is also known for her love for animals and has opened up about rescuing them a couple of times. Once, she had to create a fake affair story as her husband, François-Henri Pinault, prohibited her from taking in more animals.

Salma Hayek is very confident about her body and has maintained it outstandingly. She is an inspiration for us all. Her bikini pictures garner a lot of praise and appreciation from her fans. She has once again captivated us with her latest Instagram post. The actress sported a bright yellow bikini with textured detailing and a matching bottom. She also flaunted her grey hair, again boasting many people’s confidence to embrace change with age.

The Desperado star captioned the pictures: “Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination.” Salma Hayek sported a makeup-free face and huge sunglasses to beat the sun. Her hair was tied in pigtails, showcasing the white hair at the front. For accessories, Salma sported a dainty necklace and her five-carat oval-cut wedding ring with countless diamond accents on the side.

Additionally, Salma wore red nail paint on her toenails; the yellow and red resembled Spain’s flag combination, which she held in her hand. Here’s how some of the netizens have reacted to her pictures-

One user wrote, “The goddess.”

Another fan said, “Man, you’re hot af, omg.”

Followed by one saying, “Your A Beauty.”

A fan stated, “That figure 🔥🔥Still beats women half her age in oomph.”

And “Simply gorgeous.”

Check out the pictures here.

On the professional front, Salma Hayek’s last five movies were not so much of a blockbuster at the box office. We have done a separate report on that; check it out here. She was last seen in Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Floored Everyone With Her Ultra Daring Look In A Backless Jumpsuit With A Risque Neckline

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News