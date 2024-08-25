Margot Robbie is Hollywood’s Barbie and an exceptional actress with countless accolades, including being nominated for the Oscars three times. She floored us with her Barbiecore outfits while promoting the 2023 blockbuster. Her style has been evolving over the years, and she has almost always rocked her red carpet, which looks like the time she nailed a backless dress at the premiere of her 2016 war-comedy drama, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of her look.

It was directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa and was based on the memoir The Taliban Shuffle: Strange Days in Afghanistan and Pakistan by Kim Barker. The movie had a fantastic cast comprising Margot, Tina Fey, Martin Freeman, Alfred Molina, and Billy Bob Thornton. The film’s synopsis states, “When reporter Kim Baker’s life needs something more, she decides to “shake it all up” by taking an assignment in a war zone. There, amid chaos, she finds the strength she never knew she had. Sometimes, it takes saying “WTF” to find the life you were always destined to have.”

Margot Robbie has millions of fans on social media who post pictures of her, keeping the entire fan base updated. Similarly, one fan page called ‘Best of Margot’ posted pictures of the actress from her Whiskey Tango Foxtrot premiere in New York City. Robbie sported a daring outfit that was not only backless but also had a plunging neckline down to her naval-like jumpsuit.

The Barbie star’s black jumpsuit was from Valentino’s pre-fall collection. It featured a long halter tie, and she paired it with a matching clutch from Christian Louboutin. Margot Robbie opted for minimal jewelry from Repossi, including a few fingerrings and dainty earcuffs.

Her makeup was subtly done with a sheer foundation base, and some nude blush/ Margot’s eyes were kohl-rimmed and some mascara. The Aussie beauty finished the look with flesh-tinted lipshade. Robbie tied her hair in a ponytail to go with the backless attire. She was a breathtaking vision in that black ensemble.

when she shined brighter than the sun at the 'whiskey tango foxtrot' premiere in nyc | march 1st pic.twitter.com/YZKTKBLoAY — best of margot (@bestofmargot) August 7, 2016

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie is set to embrace motherhood. She is expecting her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley. They married in 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay.

