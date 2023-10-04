Shah Rukh Khan has turned into a magician who is constantly playing with numbers with Jawan Box Office, shattering old records and making some new ones with each passing day. The film has entered the fourth week and is still refusing to slow down.

Atlee’s directorial performed like a miracle in the 4th weekend as it enjoyed an extended one with the Gandhi Jayanti National Holiday; the film has achieved another unimaginable record.

With the fourth Tuesday’s numbers coming in, Jawan has already taken the spot for the highest-performing fourth week ever. There are 2 days remaining for the week to end for the film, but the action entertainer has already cemented its position at the top early.

With over two crore collections on the fourth Tuesday, day 27, SRK’s Vikram Rathore and Azad have collected a total of approximately 30.94 crore. With this number, the film has already claimed the top spot for the highest fourth-week collections in Bollywood.

Here is what the fourth-week collection for Jawan looks like to date.

Day 23- 4.90 Crore

Day 24- 8.27 Crore

Day 25- 9.12 Crore

Day 26- 6.65 Crore

Day 27 – 2 Crore*

The position was cemented by Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Conclusion, which has enjoyed the top spot since 2017. After 6 years, a Bollywood film has finally taken over the place.

Check out the list of the Top 5 highest fourth-week collections in Bollywood –

Jawan – 30.94 Crore* Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) – 29.40 Crore Uri The Surgical Strike – 29 Crore Gadar 2 – 27.55 Crore KGF 2 (Hindi) – 22.75 Crore

Jawan has been performing like a beast at the box office for the unversed. The film has broken the highest single-day records in India and worldwide and is still on a record-breaking spree. The film, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Now that Jawan has nailed another record in the record book, waiting for the film to break and make some new ones.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

