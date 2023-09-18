It’s just 12 days since Atlee’s action thriller, Jawan – starring Shah Rukh Khan as ex-commando Captain Vikram Rathore and jailer Azad, hit screens. In less than a fortnight, the multi-starrer flick has collected over Rs 430 crore in Hindi and is creating havoc domestically and worldwide. But do you want to know about the Captain’s origin?

If the answer is yes, then you may be in for a treat. During an exclusive chat with Koimoi, the acclaimed director got candid about many things, including why the ‘daddy’ characters in his films are unique and a perfect blend of being hot as well as cool, and a potential spinoff on SRK’s character. Scroll below to know what he said.

Talking about making Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘daddy’ character super cool in Jawan, Atlee said, “See, I love my father very much, and my father-in-law… Our first heroes are our Daddy… so that is the nature I’m bringing good writing to father characters. Of course, I’m writing every character with the same love, but I don’t know, (it’s) God’s blessing that I write a little flavour extra to daddy characters. Right from Mersal’s Vetrimaaran (played by Thalapathy Vijay), Bigil’ Rayappan (also played by Thalapathy Vijay)and Jawan’s Vikram Rathore (played by Khan)…”

The Jawan director continued, “I think Vikram Rathore is the cherry on the top. It is a character which comes with a mass, humour, everything emotion everything. I think till date my best character is Vikram Rathore I feel personally as a writer.”

Teasing a potential Vikram Rathore spinoff, the acclaimed director said, “If I make a film on Vikram Rathore… it’s going to be the next stepping stone, I don’t know.” When asked if it would be a spinoff original on the Jawan character, the director added, “Ya ya. Beacuse first everyone asked for Rayappan’s story – I’m writing it (now), now Vikram Rathore…. I think so. Maybe (in) sometime, God will guide me to do that. (And fans will go crazy for that) for sure.”

